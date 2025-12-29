Today, Monday, December 29, in Haslemere is expected to remain mostly cloudy with temperatures near 5°C. Conditions should feel cool throughout the day, with a light breeze and minimal chance of rain. Overnight skies are likely to stay cloudy, with cooler air settling in and temperatures about 1°C.

Tomorrow looks bright and clear, with sunny spells forecast through much of the daytime. Temperatures near 5°C will keep it chilly, though any wind should remain light. The evening could be crisp as readings dip about 0°C, making it a crisp night with virtually no risk of rain.

The midweek outlook remains sunny. Daytime weather should be comfortable, with highs about 4°C and plenty of winter sunshine. Later on, skies appear likely to stay clear into the night, although temperatures close to -1°C could make things frosty. No rainfall is expected, ensuring a dry stretch continues.

Thursday offers partly cloudy skies mixed with a few brighter intervals. Temperatures about 5°C may feel nippy, but overall conditions remain mild enough for a comfortable day. A possible drizzle could pop up in the evening, yet any rainfall remains minimal. Overnight air looks set to hover near 0°C.

The final day of the week stays partly cloudy, with daytime highs about 4°C. There is a slim chance of isolated rain patches later on, but significant downpours are unlikely. By the evening, temperatures near 2°C suggest a cool finish, while skies remain mostly calm and free of heavy showers. Stable weather conditions seem likely across region.

This article was automatically generated