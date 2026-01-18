Today, Sunday, January 18 in Haslemere features cloudy skies with occasional mist in the morning. Conditions remain generally grey, though dryness is expected throughout. Temperatures near 8°C during the day and about 3°C at night keep the atmosphere cool. Light winds add a gentle breeze to the weather.
Tomorrow expects lingering mist early on, but brighter spells may emerge later. Temperatures about 9°C by midday and near 3°C overnight promise mild conditions for January. Light breaks in cloud could deliver occasional glimpses of sunshine, though fog patches cannot be ruled out in the evening.
Tuesday offers partly cloudy weather, with temperatures near 9°C before dipping to about 4°C after dark. Breezes might pick up slightly, but rain chances stay minimal. Skies turn a bit brighter during the afternoon, bringing a feeling of freshness. Nightfall brings cooler air, yet conditions remain largely dry.
Wednesday remains overcast with limited sunshine. Daytime temperatures about 5°C gradually drop to near 0°C by late evening. Brisk winds could add a chill to the midweek forecast, but skies look free of any rain. A hint of brightness might break through occasionally, though cloud cover likely persists.
Thursday looks chilly, peaking near 2°C and falling to about -1°C overnight. Cloudy conditions dominate, with no significant chance of rain. Later in the day, a brisk breeze may strengthen, heightening the wintry feel. This weekend is set to hold onto cold air, continuing the trend of minimal moisture. Frosty mornings may linger, so expect very crisp conditions at sunrise.
