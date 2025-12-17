Today, Wednesday, December 17, starts off clear in Haslemere before clouds gather later. Patchy rain is expected by evening, with temperatures near 9°C and a gentle breeze. Drizzle could linger into the night, creating slightly damp conditions. Skies remain mostly overcast and breezy, though heavier showers stay away for now.
Tomorrow brings moderate and blustery rain throughout several hours, with gusty winds sweeping across much of the region. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions slightly milder, though persistent drizzle might continue after dusk. Cloud cover remains thick, so sunshine is unlikely. Light showers could ease later, but damp weather sticks around.
Friday sees bright skies with plenty of sunshine and rays. Temperatures roughly 9°C keep it cool, but rain stays away for most of the day. Clear patterns dominate, and gentle breezes add a fresh feel. After evening sets in, conditions remain calm and generally dry overnight, with no drizzle expected.
This weekend starts with Saturday, offering occasional cloud, often grey, and brief rainy spells. Temperatures close to 9°C accompany moderate winds, though intervals of dryness might appear. Overcast skies dominate by late afternoon, potentially bringing more drizzle. Evening remains slightly unsettled, yet widespread heavy downpours appear unlikely through the night.
Sunday keeps damp conditions in place with patchy rain persisting. Temperatures near 9°C combine with light mist, and occasional showers may linger into the afternoon. Overcast skies remain common, though short dry breaks could occur. As evening arrives, drizzle reappears, maintaining a wetter pattern until late, and breezy spells remain.
