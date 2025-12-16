Today, Tuesday, December 16, brings moderate rain in Haslemere, with persistent showers most of the day. Highs near 10°C and lows about 5°C keep conditions damp. Early morning showers linger into the afternoon, making it a soggy day. Light winds pick up, and occasional breaks in the cloud might appear.
Tomorrow sees patchy light rain, with stronger gusts developing later. Daytime values hover near 9°C and drop to about 3°C overnight. Morning conditions remain grey, though rain may ease for brief periods. Later, a cooler breeze sweeps in, keeping the evening chill. Any drizzle should taper off by late night.
Thursday could bring heavier downpours and noteworthy wind. Highs reach about 11°C, and lows hang near 9°C, keeping the evening mild. Intermittent rain persists, but brief dry spells might appear. Turning heavier during midday. Morning clouds remain thick across the region. Late evening might offer a lull in the downpour.
Friday stays bright with sunshine throughout the daytime. Temperatures top near 9°C, with lows settling about 5°C after dark. Clouds remain minimal, maintaining clear skies. Bright spells continue during midday, and the wind stays moderate, allowing sunshine to last until late afternoon. Evening skies look calm, offering a dry forecast.
This weekend with passing showers on Saturday. Expect highs near 8°C and lows about 5°C under mostly cloudy skies. Morning hours may begin grey, then showers move in by midday. Occasional drizzle could appear again in the late evening. Clouds linger, but some breaks are possible between bursts of rain.
This article was automatically generated
