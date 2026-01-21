Today, Wednesday, January 21, moderate rain looks likely from dawn to dusk in Haslemere. Drizzle may linger by late afternoon, with temperatures near 6°C in the morning and rising to about 9°C. Breezy conditions could persist, providing a soggy forecast for many weather watchers.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with showers early on that might become less frequent later. Temperatures hover near 6°C before climbing closer to 8°C by midday. Breezes remain gentler than before, though the wet outlook continues. Skies could show brief breaks as the day progresses, offering limited relief from the drizzle.
Friday might feature moderate rain again, occasionally easing into lighter bursts. Temperatures start near 3°C and approach about 7°C. Intermittent downpours are possible, ensuring the weather forecast remains on the damp side. Brief sunny spells could peek through the clouds, yet persistent showers are still on the cards.
Saturday is expected to see patchy rain in some areas, transitioning to calmer spells later. Early-morning readings sit near 2°C, with maximums about 7°C. Although heavier bursts seem less likely, occasional droplets may pass overhead. A generally cool day remains likely as the unsettled pattern gradually improves.
Sunday appears mostly overcast, with temperatures near 2°C early on and topping about 3°C. Misty conditions might add a grey tint to the skies, but significant rainfall is not expected. Winds stay fairly gentle, though a slight chill may linger throughout. Cloudy skies remain steady until nightfall. This subdued weather completes the weekly outlook for those focusing on local conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.