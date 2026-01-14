Today, Wednesday, January 14, sees occasional rain with cloudy breaks. Conditions are generally damp, with temperatures near 8°C during the afternoon. Some light drizzle may appear by evening, keeping the weather cool and wet. Fog may form briefly, so expect reduced visibility in a few areas. Forecast also covers Haslemere.
Tomorrow promises widespread downpours for most of the day. Intense bursts of rain could linger, and skies remain grey throughout. Temperatures about 8°C keep things cool, with occasional drizzle into the later hours. Expect a thoroughly wet period, though conditions should gradually ease a little overnight. Heavy weather remains possible.
Friday may bring lighter spells of patchy rain mixed with some mist in the morning. Overcast skies dominate, but temperatures near 9°C perk up the afternoon a bit. Damp conditions stick around, although bursts of clearer weather could pop up intermittently. Thicker cloud cover returns heading into evening. Occasional drizzle.
Saturday remains cloudy with persistent mist and occasional drizzle. The day feels damp, with temperatures near 6°C offering little warmth. Showers could appear at times, while pockets of fog develop late in the day. Conditions stay overcast through most hours, creating a grey but mild daytime outlook. Light drizzle possible.
Sunday looks calmer but can still feature patchy rain. Overcast intervals dominate, and temperatures about 6°C keep things brisk. Early clearing might reveal momentary sunshine, though clouds remain present much of the time. Later in the evening, conditions hold steady without major changes, closing the weekend on a cool note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.