Today, Sunday, January 4, brings bright sunshine to Haslemere with temperatures near 3°C at midday and dropping to about -3°C overnight. Skies look mostly clear, ensuring plenty of sunny spells without any significant rain. This weather forecast signals a nice break from chillier conditions.
Tomorrow remains crisp under clear skies, with highs near 2°C and lows close to -4°C. Conditions stay dry, promoting more sunshine for weather watchers. Winds remain light, ensuring minimal chance of sudden gusts. Occasional thin clouds might appear, but they are unlikely to bring any rain.
Tuesday turns partly cloudy and slightly warmer, reaching about 2°C during the afternoon, then dipping to near -4°C after sunset. No rain is predicted, keeping the local forecast calm. A gentle breeze might pick up briefly, but tranquil conditions are likely overall. Hints of sunshine will break through, adding a mild lift to midday warmth.
Wednesday brings patchy rain alongside milder temperatures about 5°C, resulting in damp conditions through much of the day. A few brief drizzle episodes can occur in the morning, followed by occasional cloud breaks. Overall, there is little expectation of heavy downpours. Despite drizzle, moderate breezes prevent colder air from lingering, sustaining a mild feel.
Thursday continues unsettled weather with a peak near 6°C. Patchy rain may linger into midday, with thicker clouds rolling by the afternoon. Late in the evening, lighter showers could return, marking a slightly wet finish to the day. Weather patterns hint at shifts, yet no drops are likely, keeping conditions mild.
This article was automatically generated
