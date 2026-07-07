It's a warm start to the day across Haslemere and the nearby villages, with plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the west. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 31°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunny weather.
With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal day for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling in the Surrey Hills. The gentle breeze will help keep things comfortable, even in the warmer parts of the day.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 28°C, but it will still feel pleasant. The UV outlook is high, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the Surrey countryside.