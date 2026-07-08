It's a warm start to the day across Haslemere and the surrounding Surrey Hills, with clear blue skies and plenty of sunshine. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 31°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather. With only a little chance of rain, it's an ideal time to plan a picnic or a walk in the nearby countryside.
As the day wears on, the gentle breeze from the west will help to keep things feeling comfortable, even in the warmest part of the day. With the sun shining brightly, it's a good idea to remember to pack some sun protection, such as a hat and sunscreen, to prevent burning.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant evening to be out and about. The overnight low will be around 18°C, so it's a good idea to pack a light jacket if you're planning on being out late.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a fantastic day in Haslemere, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the summer sunshine. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)