It’s a damp start with heavy rain keeping skies gloomy today, Thursday, December 18. Showers roll in, with drizzle. Expect temperatures near 11°C and lows about 9°C. Winds may pick up, creating blustery conditions. Clouds linger through the day, and the rain remains steady into the evening, offering dry intervals.
Sunny conditions await tomorrow across Haslemere, bringing bright spells in this weather forecast. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C keep the air crisp. Slight breezes pass through but no notable rain appears on the horizon. Clear skies emerge later, offering pleasant daytime light that lingers before dusk settles in.
Patchy rain creeps in Saturday, with occasional drizzle drifting across the morning. Expect temperatures near 8°C and lows about 5°C, creating a cool feel. Showers remain intermittent, yet cloudy spells prevail through midday. Sunny breaks might appear briefly, though dampness returns by late afternoon. Evening conditions stay unsettled, indicating rainfall.
More patchy rain emerges Sunday, sparking light showers around midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C while dipping to about 6°C overnight. Occasional drizzle mixes with brief lulls, keeping conditions moist. Overcast skies hold steady, though slight breaks could brighten the afternoon. As darkness sets in, scattered rain pockets persist, offering dryness.
Cloudy conditions dominate Monday, bringing dull skies and mild temperatures near 8°C. Lows sit about 5°C, maintaining a cool edge. Rain seems unlikely, leaving limited moisture in the air. Light mist may form briefly, but skies remain mostly grey. As the week progresses, stable conditions persist, allowing calmer weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
