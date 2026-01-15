Today features heavy rain across Haslemere throughout Thursday, January 15, with frequent downpours likely. Temperatures near 9°C and a low of about 4°C keep conditions cool, and gusts may add to the blustery feel. Grey skies dominate, making rain the main highlight. Showers continue into evening through the night.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain linger, bringing moderate showers at times. Temperatures near 8°C and a low of near 5°C are expected. Skies may brighten briefly, but light drizzle remains possible throughout Friday. Showers should ease later in the day, leaving occasional mist after sunset. Winds decrease, keeping conditions a bit calmer.
This weekend begins with patchy rain continuing on Saturday, with maximum temperatures about 9°C and a low near 5°C. Drizzle may pop up but breaks in cloud cover offer glimpses of drier spells. Conditions remain mild, though persistent clouds keep sunshine limited. Evening humidity rises, increasing the chance of mist.
Conditions stay mostly cloudy Sunday, with maximum temperatures near 8°C and a low about 3°C. No significant rain is forecast, so clouds share the sky with occasional brighter spots. Winds prevail, and late-day haze could lead to some evening fog. Visibility may drop briefly, especially after dusk. Expect lingering gloom.
Early next week starts mild Monday, with highs about 9°C and lows near 3°C. Mist or fog could appear in the morning, but overcast skies might break toward midday. Dry conditions dominate, and gentle breezes keep the atmosphere calm. Later hours remain quiet, concluding a spell of mixed weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
