Today, Thursday, January 8, in Haslemere brings steady rain, with bouts of drizzle in the morning and heavier showers by evening. Conditions look damp throughout the day, and skies may stay mostly grey. Temperatures near 2°C early on are expected to climb to about 8°C, keeping things cool but not freezing.
Tomorrow could bring unexpected snowy spells and occasional rain. Early hours may feature flurries carrying on into midday, with some spots of heavier snowfall turning the afternoon grey. Later on, a mix of rain and snow is likely. Temperatures about 1°C may rise to near 4°C, feeling rather chilly throughout.
This weekend begins with plenty of cloud cover on Saturday, featuring mostly grey skies and minimal rain. Early mist may linger, but a few brighter patches could emerge by midday. Conditions remain fairly calm, and temperatures near 0°C at dawn will reach about 4°C, keeping the day cool but manageable.
Expect Sunday to bring a rainy interlude, with clouds thickening through midday. Showers are likely by afternoon, growing steadier into the evening. Brief clear spells might appear in the morning, although skies will soon turn overcast. Temperatures near 0°C could climb to about 5°C, keeping conditions on the wet side.
Looking into the new week, overall milder weather edges in, bringing mostly overcast skies with occasional drizzle on Monday. Morning mist might linger before patches of light rain develop later. The day remains generally cloudy, but temperatures about 6°C will likely approach near 10°C, offering a slightly warmer feel definitely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.