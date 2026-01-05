Friday sees patchy rain nearby, with breezes possibly intensifying and temperatures near 5°C. Morning hours could stay overcast, but partial clearing might occur after midday. Light showers remain possible late into the evening, though a steadier downpour seems less likely. As the week progresses, conditions remain changeable with lingering clouds and occasional drizzle. Some brighter intervals could appear briefly, yet skies are expected to stay grey. Weekend conditions remain unsettled, with sunshine replaced by further light rain. Thunderstorms do not seem likely, keeping things damp but relatively stable.