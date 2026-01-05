Today, Monday, January 5, in Haslemere starts cold with possible snow at dawn, then turning sunnier later. Early hours may bring a light dusting, but skies could brighten by midday. Temperatures near 2°C keep conditions crisp, while a gentle breeze adds freshness.
Tomorrow is predicted to feature scattered snow showers mixed with occasional cloudy spells. Temperatures about 3°C maintain a wintry feel, although any afternoon drizzle should be brief. Evening looks overcast, ensuring limited starlight before midnight.
Wednesday may begin with patchy rain nearby, leading to intermittent mist and dim skies. Temperatures near 3°C offer little warmth, though an occasional sunny spell could break through. By later afternoon, expect continuing cloud cover with only a slight chance of drizzle.
Thursday brings milder air, with temperatures about 9°C accompanied by steady rain. Mist lingers around daybreak, but heavier downpours could develop toward evening. Breezy conditions are likely, making the outdoors feel unsettled. Cloudy skies dominate most of the day, maintaining a damp atmosphere.
Friday sees patchy rain nearby, with breezes possibly intensifying and temperatures near 5°C. Morning hours could stay overcast, but partial clearing might occur after midday. Light showers remain possible late into the evening, though a steadier downpour seems less likely. As the week progresses, conditions remain changeable with lingering clouds and occasional drizzle. Some brighter intervals could appear briefly, yet skies are expected to stay grey. Weekend conditions remain unsettled, with sunshine replaced by further light rain. Thunderstorms do not seem likely, keeping things damp but relatively stable.
This article was automatically generated
