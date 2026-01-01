Today (Thursday, January 1) in Haslemere brings partly cloudy skies early on, with lighter patches of cloud turning heavier by mid-afternoon. Brief rain may pass through, but sunshine is still likely at times. Temperatures near 5°C keep conditions cool, though it should stay mostly dry as the day progresses.
Tomorrow sees snow arriving, which could be moderate around morning hours, then easing into brighter spells. Conditions stay chilly, with temperatures near 2°C and a chance of brief wintry showers that might leave surfaces lightly dusted.
Saturday remains crisp and sunny, with clear skies overhead throughout much of the day. Temperatures about 2°C ensure it's still cold, but those bright conditions bring a pleasant change from the snowy weather earlier in the week.
Sunday looks just as bright, with sunshine dominating from morning into late afternoon. Skies stay clear, keeping temperatures near 2°C again, so expect a cool atmosphere. Cloud cover remains minimal, and no significant rain or snow is expected.
Monday completes the rest of the week with heavier snow showers returning, especially during the early hours. Conditions might brighten briefly later on, though temperatures near 1°C indicate a continued wintry feel. Some spots could experience flurries for longer, but the day may still feature the occasional sunny break.
This article was automatically generated
