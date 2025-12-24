Sunday sees partly cloudy intervals, yet sunshine persists most of the time. Peak temperatures reach near 7°C, creating a slightly milder feel. Morning levels remain about 2°C, avoiding colder readings. No rain is noted, and breezes stay modest, sustaining a calm atmosphere. Cloud patches may pass occasionally, but they pose no threat of wet weather. Observations indicate gentle conditions overall, with minimal change expected later. Further updates may reveal any shifts or adjustments in local patterns.