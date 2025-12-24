Breezy conditions set in today, Wednesday, December 24, under partly cloudy skies and occasional sunshine. The latest weather forecast indicates temperatures near 5°C, with lows about 3°C lingering into the night. This forecast is for Haslemere. Winds remain noticeable but not overly strong, while no rain or snow is expected throughout the day.
Tomorrow promises plenty of sunshine, offering a brighter weather forecast. Temperatures hover near 4°C, while late-day readings dip about 2°C. Clouds should stay minimal, and no signs of raindrops are evident, keeping conditions clear without any wet spells.
Friday extends the sunny outlook, with weather conditions set to remain stable. Daytime levels climb near 5°C, and nights settle about 0°C. The air stays crisp, yet no rainfall or snowflakes are detected, indicating a consistent continuation of dry and steady conditions.
Saturday retains brighter skies, with modest warmth building. Expect highs near 6°C, while lows rest about 0°C following sunset. Cloud coverage remains minimal all day, and no rain is projected. Winds appear light, maintaining a stable outlook with ample sunshine overhead.
Sunday sees partly cloudy intervals, yet sunshine persists most of the time. Peak temperatures reach near 7°C, creating a slightly milder feel. Morning levels remain about 2°C, avoiding colder readings. No rain is noted, and breezes stay modest, sustaining a calm atmosphere. Cloud patches may pass occasionally, but they pose no threat of wet weather. Observations indicate gentle conditions overall, with minimal change expected later. Further updates may reveal any shifts or adjustments in local patterns.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.