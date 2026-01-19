Today, Monday, January 19, sees mist lingering in many spots and a slim chance for rain. Conditions remain calm, with daytime temperatures peaking near 9°C and dipping to about 3°C by night. Early fog could affect visibility, but partial clearing might occur through the afternoon, offering hints of brightness.
Tomorrow delivers partly cloudy skies and zero chance of rain. The forecast suggests maximum temperatures about 9°C, while nights remain near 4°C. Breezes pick up slightly, but conditions stay comfortable for most of the day, ensuring a mild atmosphere under scattered cloud.
Midweek arrives with an overcast outlook on Wednesday. Daytime readings hover near 5°C, and evenings drop to about 0°C. No showers seem likely, and the breeze intensifies, creating a subtle chill. Visibility should hold steady, providing consistent though grey conditions throughout the day.
A chill sets in Thursday under predominantly overcast skies. Maximum temperatures reach about 2°C, with overnight values dipping near -1°C. Winds might strengthen, making it feel colder despite the dry conditions. Cloud cover is expected to linger, limiting sunshine and maintaining a crisp atmosphere for much of the period.
In Haslemere, Friday brings plenty of sunshine, delivering highs near 3°C and lows about -2°C by late evening. The breeze stays moderate, so the air carries a subtle chill despite the clear sky. No rain is in sight, making it ideal for dry conditions. Brief spells of cloud may drift through, yet sunny intervals persist, rounding off the week on a bright note. Overall, conditions stay consistent.
This article was automatically generated
