Today is Friday, January 2, with a snowy start likely as moderate or heavy snow showers pass through Haslemere. Conditions brighten later under sunny spells, offering a chilly but scenic winter scene. Temperatures near 2°C during the day and about -2°C by night keep the air crisp. Winds stay moderate, adding extra briskness.
Tomorrow ushers in the weekend with clear skies and radiant sun. Temperatures about 1°C and lows near -2°C maintain a frosty feel. No snow is expected, so winter weather remains calm. Enjoy the stable conditions before the changes to come. Light breezes keep the atmosphere brisk.
Sunday wavers between brief sunny intervals and moderate snow, creating a distinct contrast. Daytime figures hover near 2°C, while nights dip to about -3°C. A few evening flurries could drift by, maintaining that wintry vibe. Conditions vary, so keep an eye on sudden shifts. A gentle breeze adds freshness.
Monday continues the frosty trend with abundant sunshine overhead. Peak temperatures hover about 0°C, and lows near -4°C intensify the chill. Clear skies dominate, offering bright winter charm throughout the day. No snow appears, allowing a peaceful pause in snowfall activity. A touch of frost greets dawn.
This Tuesday sees partial cloud cover blending with calmer weather. Temperatures reach near 1°C and slide to about -4°C overnight, preserving a brisk climate. Though overcast moments linger, occasional sunny breaks provide mild relief. No significant snow arrives, keeping conditions steady for the midweek. Winds remain subdued, ensuring minimal chill factor throughout the early evening.
This article was automatically generated
