Today, Thursday, January 22, will remain wet with frequent rain likely throughout the day and temperatures near 8°C. Situated near Haslemere, the region experiences unstoppable downpours that keep everything thoroughly drenched. Surfaces remain damp all day. Cloud cover hangs overhead, and the odd break might occur, but the main theme is wet conditions. Wind gusts feel noticeable, though calmer spells may pop up as evening approaches, leaving a cool night with readings near 5°C.
Tomorrow looks rainy again, with bursts of showers possible and temperatures about 7°C. Light early morning clouds could stay, though brief clear spots might appear. Breezes pick up in some areas, contributing to a brisk feel. The day ends on a slightly drier note, but occasional drizzle could still linger, keeping the damp vibe going.
Saturday starts off cloudy and sees the chance of rain later, with highs close to 7°C. Some fleeting sunshine might break through midday, offering a brief reprieve. Further into the afternoon, more showers move in, ensuring extra wet intervals. As darkness settles, any drier period may vanish, making way for moderate rainfall and a rather chilly evening.
Sunday brings periods of rain and temperatures about 8°C. Early on, a few spots might stay dry, but showers soon return, accompanied by thick cloud. Some short bursts could be heavier, though the day could also feature calmer spells. Late afternoon conditions vary, swinging from light rain to misty skies, before cooling down into the night.
Monday sees further rain, with temperatures near 5°C.
