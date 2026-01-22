Today, Thursday, January 22, will remain wet with frequent rain likely throughout the day and temperatures near 8°C. Situated near Haslemere, the region experiences unstoppable downpours that keep everything thoroughly drenched. Surfaces remain damp all day. Cloud cover hangs overhead, and the odd break might occur, but the main theme is wet conditions. Wind gusts feel noticeable, though calmer spells may pop up as evening approaches, leaving a cool night with readings near 5°C.