Expect moderate snow today, Tuesday, January 6, with a brief spell of patchy rain around midday. Cloudier skies move in by late afternoon, and light rain may persist tonight. Temperatures near 3°C keep conditions chilly. No heavy downpours are expected, but occasional flurries could linger, especially in higher rural spots.
Tomorrow should see patchy rain early, clearing to partial sun later. Occasional drizzle lingers through midday, yet skies brighten as evening approaches. Temperatures about 4°C remain on the cool side. No dramatic snowfall is anticipated, though damp spells remain possible, particularly in the more northern areas, before calmer conditions settle.
Thursday looks rainy for much of the day, with moderate showers and heavier bursts in the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C provide mild relief, but expect persistent rain into the evening. Conditions may ease slightly overnight, though clouds could linger. Some drier intervals could emerge briefly, offering a small temporary respite.
Friday brings a mix of scattered clouds and limited rain. Showers might appear in isolated areas, though sunshine could break through by midday. Temperatures about 5°C keep things brisk. Patchy drizzle remains possible late into the evening, but no prolonged downpours are forecast. Occasional gusts may briefly stir light breezes.
This weekend sees clearer skies on Saturday, with only minimal cloud cover. Highs near 4°C maintain a cool feel, but no rain is expected. Calm spells should dominate for the rest of the day, offering a drier period than previous conditions. Haslemere can also anticipate rather generally settled weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.