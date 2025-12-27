Today, Saturday, December 27, in Haslemere sees bright sunshine from mid-morning, after a chill near 1°C early on. Partly cloudy spells linger into the afternoon, with skies turning overcast by evening. Temperatures reach about 7°C, while gentle breezes keep the air feeling fresh. Nighttime conditions remain dry, with no expectation of rain.
Tomorrow continues this weekend's clear trend, starting near 2°C and staying partly cloudy through midday. Light winds accompany the afternoon, ensuring mild weather for most of the day. Temperatures hover about 6°C by evening, and skies maintain a friendly mix of clouds and bright spells, with no rainfall in store.
Misty conditions come Monday from early morning, with a nippy start near 1°C. By midday, scattered clouds give way to brief sunny spells, pushing temperatures to about 5°C. Winds remain light, and evening sees patchy haze returning, though skies stay largely dry. Overnight lows slip near 1°C, keeping a chilly feel.
A cloudy Tuesday starts near 1°C and offers minimal sunshine despite stable weather. Late morning sees overcast conditions, yet the atmosphere remains calm. Daytime highs hover near 5°C, with no sign of rain. Gentle gusts keep everything cool throughout the afternoon, before a quiet evening takes hold under mostly grey skies.
Frosty air greets Wednesday morning about 0°C, warming as sunshine takes over by midday. Afternoon temperatures settle near 4°C, presenting a crisp and dry forecast. No rain appears on horizon, and clear skies carry on into nightfall. Late evening dips back toward 0°C, reinforcing winter vibe.
This article was automatically generated
