Today, Saturday, December 28 in Haslemere sees partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 7°C and gentle breezes. Lows hover about 3°C, and no rain is expected throughout the daytime. Weather conditions remain stable, making it a calm start to this period of cool yet dry weather. Skies might brighten occasionally.
Tomorrow continues with partly cloudy skies and daytime warmth reaching about 6°C. Dry weather dominates, although an evening drop to near 2°C could introduce a slight chill. Light wind remains a factor, but conditions stay steady without any sign of significant rain to disrupt the day’s forecast. Clouds may shift.
Tuesday brings mostly bright weather conditions, featuring prolonged clear spells and afternoon highs hovering around 6°C. Lack of cloud cover overnight sees temps dipping to about 0°C, but rain stays unlikely. The result is a crisp day and a cool evening, with minimal wind interference. Breezes stay still quite gentle.
Wednesday looks for sunshine, with peak temperatures near 4°C and overnight lows settling around 0°C. Skies remain clear for much of the day, enhancing a serene setting. Any breeze is expected to stay light, allowing weather conditions to remain tranquil, with no indication of rain or snow. Sunlight remains steady.
Thursday leads towards an overcast trend, peaking near 3°C before cooling to about -1°C by evening. Despite the grey sky, rain appears unlikely, and conditions stay calm into this weekend. Frost may develop overnight, but dry weather continues, maintaining an outlook for the remainder of the week. Winds stay mild.
