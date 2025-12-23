Today (Tuesday, December 23) arrives with partly cloudy weather and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures hover near 7°C, dipping to about 5°C in the early hours. Conditions feel calm, though occasional mist might appear, adding a slight chill. Otherwise, skies remain fairly stable for local weather watchers.
Tomorrow keeps skies mostly bright, with patchy cloud cover breaking to reveal bursts of sunshine. Daytime temperatures rest near 5°C, dropping to about 3°C after dusk. No rain is expected, so the overall outlook remains dry. Crisp air lingers, making for tranquil midweek weather conditions.
Thursday sees bright sunshine with highs hovering near 4°C and lows about 2°C. Gentle breezes blow through Haslemere, maintaining a cool yet comfortable feel. Conditions remain stable, and no rain seems on the horizon. Clear skies should dominate, allowing pleasant midday warmth while keeping the evening slightly chilly. It’s a calm holiday atmosphere for local weather enthusiasts.
Friday carries on with sunny weather and minimal cloud interference. Daytime temperatures reach near 5°C, sinking to about 0°C late at night. No hint of rain disrupts the forecast, and breezes remain light. A crisp but inviting end to the week remains firmly in place.
This weekend ushers in Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures hover near 6°C, while night-time values sit about 1°C. Clouds may roll in slightly, but dryness persists. Light winds keep conditions calm, rounding off the week on a refreshing and comfortable note for weather followers. No rainfall is projected, reinforcing a very stable forecast overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.