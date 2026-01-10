Today, Saturday, January 10, sees partly cloudy skies in Haslemere with temperatures near 3°C. Early hours may feel brisk, but any sign of drizzle remains low. Gentle conditions persist into the afternoon before a cooler evening arrives, although the overall outlook stays bright enough for most of the day.
Tomorrow, Sunday, brings patchy rain throughout much of the day with temperatures about 7°C. Light drizzle may appear in the late morning, continuing into the evening hours. Conditions stay slightly unsettled, so expect damp spells here and there before a gradual drop in intensity overnight, though skies remain mostly cloudy.
Monday sees milder conditions, with patchy rain nearby and temperatures near 11°C. Some short breaks of cloud might emerge, but light showers remain likely. The day feels noticeably warmer than before as grey skies linger into the evening, though rainfall levels should ease by nightfall, leaving a slightly calmer atmosphere.
Tuesday is cooler again with temperatures about 9°C. Patchy rain and drizzle may persist, particularly later in the day. Fog could form in the early morning, making skies appear dull, but occasional lulls in the rain might offer brief clarity. Overnight stays damp to maintain that unsettled vibe, with limited respite.
Wednesday continues a similar pattern, with temperatures near 10°C and frequent patches of fog or mist. Rain remains a possibility, but any showers look mostly light. Bright spells might peek through in places, yet the overall mood stays fairly overcast. A mild evening is expected, providing only modest improvement overall.
This article was automatically generated
