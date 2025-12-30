Today, Tuesday, December 30, brings partly cloudy skies with a chilly breeze in Haslemere. Temperatures near 6°C are expected, dipping to about 0°C later. This local forecast suggests dry conditions under scattered cloud coverage, offering bright intervals throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow remains sunny with daytime readings near 4°C and lows about 0°C overnight. Clear skies should dominate much of the day, promising a crisp winter feel. Light winds look to ease conditions slightly, ensuring a pleasant weather update for anyone observing the latest outlook.
Thursday sees a blend of partly cloudy conditions, with occasional light rain nearby. Temperatures about 5°C are possible, while nights hover near -1°C. Some passing showers could appear later, but sunny spells are also likely, keeping the forecast varied and appealing to those tracking shifting winter patterns.
Friday may bring patchy rain and possible snow flurries. Daytime highs reach about 4°C, with overnight figures falling near -2°C. Intermittent wintry showers might occur, reflecting a chillier turn in the weather outlook. Cloud cover remains significant, though occasional breaks could grant brief clear spells.
This weekend brings bright sunshine, but maximum temperatures stay near 1°C, and nights drop to about -3°C. Skies look predominantly clear, ensuring a frosty morning start and stable conditions through the afternoon. Minimal chance of rain or snow suggests a calm close to the week. The cold snap lingers, so expect crisp air and plenty of sunshine to maintain a classic winter theme through the remaining days. Conditions appear ideal for capturing winter vistas.
