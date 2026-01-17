Today, Saturday, January 17, marks the start of this weekend with patchy rain giving way to cloudy skies. Showers could linger briefly before midday. Afternoon skies remain overcast though calm. Temperatures about 9°C, dipping to near 5°C this evening. Conditions remain changeable yet calm across Haslemere.

Tomorrow stays cloudy with occasional brighter spells. Light winds keep the day mild, reaching about 8°C and settling near 3°C overnight. No significant rain is expected, though skies could remain overcast for much of the morning. Gentle breezes follow into the afternoon, offering a stable outlook.

Monday appears misty in places, with partial clearing by midday. Temperatures rise to about 9°C, dropping to near 3°C after dark. Some fog may linger in low-lying spots, but no heavy rain is on the cards. Conditions look generally calm, keeping the atmosphere slightly grey yet relatively mild.

Tuesday should remain partly cloudy, with temperatures about 9°C and lows near 4°C. Sunshine might break through briefly, although overall cloud cover persists. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a comfortable day despite the cloudiness. Evening conditions remain dry, hinting at a consistent pattern before any changes later in the week.

Wednesday looks overcast, reaching about 5°C and sliding to near 0°C overnight. No rain is anticipated, but cooler air might introduce clear moments after sunset. Some spots may see patchy cloud thinning as evening arrives, rounding off this week with a chillier finale and consistent dry weather in most areas. Small breezes continue, maintaining stable, crisp conditions overall, especially after dusk.

