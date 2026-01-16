Today, Friday, January 16, brings patchy rain through daytime hours, with mist rolling in later. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Conditions remain damp, offering a cloudy outlook that’s likely to persist throughout the day. Light drizzle may appear sporadically in the morning, maintaining a dreary forecast.
Tomorrow continues with unsettled weather. Patchy rain is expected for much of the day, though conditions should ease slightly by afternoon. Temperatures stay near 9°C, while lows remain about 5°C after sunset. In Haslemere, showers might linger. Skies stay mostly dull, with occasional cloudy breaks offering brief relief from drizzle.
The next day, Sunday, appears mostly cloudy but stays rain-free. Temperatures peak near 8°C, dropping to about 3°C overnight. A touch of mist could linger in the early hours, though there’s little sign of drizzle. Patches of partial sunshine are possible, but grey skies stay dominant. Light wind remains manageable.
Another day, Monday, sees mild midday temperatures near 9°C, with overnight lows settling about 3°C. Mist is likely during the morning, gradually giving way to partial cloud cover. Fog could develop, but widespread dryness should prevail. Overcast periods remain possible, yet drizzle chances look minimal. Mild breezes may occasionally blow.
The following day, Tuesday, maintains moderate conditions with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 4°C. Partly cloudy skies emerge by midday, though overcast patches might pass through. There’s no significant hint of rain, so dryness prevails. Light breezes should keep the air feeling cool. Visibility remains fair throughout most hours.
This article was automatically generated
