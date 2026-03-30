Today, Monday, March 30, brings a mix of cloudy skies and patchy rain. Temperatures about 4°C early on climb near 11°C by the afternoon. Expect brief dry intervals amidst light showers, creating a changing weather scene. Conditions should remain unsettled but manageable throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees mostly overcast weather with drizzle likely. Temperatures hover near 4°C at dawn, reaching about 15°C later. Intermittent rain is expected, so anticipate damp conditions in many areas. Some fleeting sunshine could break through, yet the overall forecast points to a mild but rainy day.
Wednesday might offer brief cloudy breaks before rain returns by late afternoon. Temperatures about 7°C early in the day will rise near 13°C, bringing a gentle warmth. Local showers could appear sporadically, but heavier downpours seem less likely. The daily forecast remains variable, with considerable cloud lingering overhead.
Thursday continues the trend of cloudy conditions and occasional showers. Temperatures rest near 5°C at dawn, climbing about 12°C by midday. Patchy rain is possible in some areas, but glimpses of brightness could also emerge. A gentle breeze accompanies the day, keeping the weather relatively cool and damp.
Friday sees unsettled weather with showers and heavier bursts in places. Temperatures about 5°C to start, then peaking near 11°C by the afternoon. Gusty winds may push through, making conditions lively. Haslemere is likely to experience these changeable patterns as well, with the forecast suggesting widespread clouds and intermittent rain. Expect more mild fluctuations this weekend, with additional rain possible in some spots.
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