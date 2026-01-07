Today (Wednesday, January 7) brings a damp start in Haslemere, with patches of light rain easing. Skies turn partly cloudy through midday, while temperatures near 4°C settle to about 0°C after sunset. Sunny spells may appear, but breezy conditions could keep it feeling chilly. Gentle breezes pick up midday.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain developing from mid-morning, gradually intensifying by late afternoon. Temperatures about 7°C balance with brisk winds, creating a wet and gusty scenario. Occasional drizzle may linger around evening, but heavier downpours tend to ease overnight. Expect overcast skies to dominate much of the day. Winds occasionally gust strongly late.
Friday looks unsettled with patchy rain possibly mixing with snow early on. Temperatures near 4°C remain on the cooler side, accompanied by gusts that could bring blowing snow conditions. Cloud cover persists into the afternoon, though any significant rainfall should lessen as the day progresses. Snow showers might briefly intensify overnight.
Saturday stays subdued under grey skies. Temperatures about 3°C hover close to freezing in the morning, and there is little chance of any downpours. Light snow might pop up, but accumulation looks minimal. Winds moderate slightly, bringing calmer conditions than earlier in the week. Cloud edges may brighten slightly later.
Sunday carries a possibility of moderate snow, with temperatures near 3°C by midday. Blowing snow or brief rain bursts could add to the wintry feel. Overcast conditions linger, and overnight values settle about -1°C. This rather frosty stretch wraps up with crisp air and occasional flurries. Winds remain brisk overnight.
