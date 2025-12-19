Today, Friday, December 19, offers brighter skies with plenty of sunshine. Haslemere experiences temperatures near 9°C, and occasional patchy rain may drift through by evening. Clear spells dominate much of the day, creating generally mild conditions. Breezes remain light, so the overall forecast looks calm. Any drizzle is likely brief, letting sunshine linger for most of daylight hours.
Tomorrow brings a shift, with morning drizzle turning heavier by midday. Temperatures hover near 8°C, and gusty winds could usher in periods of steady rain. Clouds remain extensive throughout the afternoon, but drier interludes may occur. Evening falls with lingering wet conditions, maintaining a damp outlook overnight.
This weekend remains unsettled, with Sunday delivering moderate rain. Temperatures reach about 9°C, accompanied by breezy conditions. Occasional breaks in the cloud may appear, but rainfall remains a key feature through the day. Evening transitions into scattered showers that persist well into the night.
Next day appears calmer, featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 7°C. Rain takes a break, leaving dry conditions for most hours. Skies might remain overcast at times, though occasional sun is possible. Gentle winds help keep the atmosphere settled during daylight, with a cooler feel after dusk.
Final day of this forecast offers a cooler trend, with maximum temperatures about 6°C. Conditions appear mostly dry, though patchy fog may form in the morning. Sunshine emerges sporadically, providing some brighter spells. Late evening remains chilly under clear skies, rounding off the week quietly. Mist could return after dark, ensuring calmer conditions.
This article was automatically generated
