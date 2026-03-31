Today, Tuesday, March 31, is set for overcast skies in the morning and patchy rain later. Temperatures about 16°C, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Expect light wind and occasional drizzle throughout the day, with higher chances of rain in late afternoon. Conditions remain generally cloudy, but no major changes are forecast.
Tomorrow should bring more patchy rain for the morning with some overcast conditions midday. Temperatures near 13°C, falling to about 6°C at night. Light mist could linger initially, but bright spells might break through if rainfall eases.
Thursday may feel cooler with temperatures about 11°C, dropping to near 4°C. Some rain is forecast, especially around early morning, before clearer skies return later. Conditions stay mostly cloudy, but short sunny spells could appear. Expect moderate wind that might pick up during the day.
Friday sees additional cloud cover and patchy rain around midday. Temperatures near 10°C, with lows about 4°C, plus a slightly stronger breeze. Some breaks in the clouds may come late afternoon, although showers remain possible. Overall, conditions remain unsettled but should not bring any heavy downpours.
This weekend arrives with milder weather on Saturday, featuring bright sunshine and a top temperature about 15°C. Early morning starts near 8°C, and occasional breezes strengthen in the afternoon. No sign of significant rain, so skies remain partly cloudy. Haslemere residents may see a calmer forecast overall. Warmer air flows in from midday, boosting the feeling of spring. Winds might pick up further by evening, keeping conditions breezy without major gusts.
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