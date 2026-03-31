This weekend arrives with milder weather on Saturday, featuring bright sunshine and a top temperature about 15°C. Early morning starts near 8°C, and occasional breezes strengthen in the afternoon. No sign of significant rain, so skies remain partly cloudy. Haslemere residents may see a calmer forecast overall. Warmer air flows in from midday, boosting the feeling of spring. Winds might pick up further by evening, keeping conditions breezy without major gusts.