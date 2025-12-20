Today, Saturday, December 20, sees patchy rain in Haslemere. Conditions look mostly cloudy, with temperatures near 9°C and a low close to 5°C. Occasional showers might pass by throughout the day. The sky could brighten briefly, but light rain is expected in the evening and overnight, keeping roads somewhat damp.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain with heavier spells possible. Temperatures about 10°C and a low near 7°C might keep conditions mild. Skies remain overcast, and there is a strong likelihood of rain persisting into the evening. Some patches could briefly ease, but wet weather dominates. Showers should linger well into nightfall.
Monday looks unsettled as patchy rain returns. Highs about 10°C and lows near 7°C keep it fairly fresh. Cloud cover is likely, though the chance of a break in the drizzle may appear by midday. Evening hours could remain cloudy with scattered rain. Conditions stay damp but brighter until midnight.
Tuesday promises partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs near 9°C and lows about 5°C might keep things on the cool side. Rain is unlikely, leaving a dry day. The sky may alternate between sunshine and occasional clouds through afternoon. Evening and night remain calm under scattered cloud. No showers are expected.
Wednesday appears overcast and chilly. Daytime warmth hovers about 6°C, dipping near 2°C later. Grey skies dominate, but no significant rain is forecast. Breeze levels might pick up, adding a crisp edge to the air. Clouds stay thick into night, maintaining a brisk feel. Temperatures remain cool throughout the evening.
This article was automatically generated
