Today, Sunday, January 11, in Haslemere, brings patchy rain from the morning, along with occasional drizzle well into the afternoon. Temperatures climb from about 0°C early on to near 8°C by midday. Cloudy skies stick around, and light rain lingers into the evening hours. Even late on, drizzle may persist.
Tomorrow sees more damp weather as patchy rain arrives again, with temperatures hovering near 10°C. Overcast conditions might break briefly, but rain remains likely through midday. By late afternoon, drizzle tapers off, although cloudy skies linger. Slightly milder air arrives overnight, keeping lows close to 9°C. Cloud cover remains dense, reducing chances of a clear sky.
For Tuesday, moderate bursts of rain are set to keep the day soggy. Temperatures rest about 10°C and remain consistent from morning into evening. Expect drizzle to transition into light showers by afternoon, though heavier rain returns toward nightfall. Winds pick up a bit, adding a brisk feel.
Midweek brings drier spells as Wednesday sees mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs near 6°C. Morning could feel chilly at about 1°C, but sunshine may peek through by midday. Rain looks unlikely, and the evening stays calm under overcast cover. Conditions are generally quiet throughout this period.
Later in the week, Thursday promises patchy rain with temperatures near 7°C. Early fog may lift, revealing occasional brighter spells. Light showers could develop in the afternoon, but they should remain brief. Overnight lows hover about 4°C, maintaining mild conditions before the next system arrives, with strengthening breezes possible.
This article was automatically generated
