Today, Monday, January 12, in Haslemere sees patchy rain throughout the morning and afternoon, with temperatures about 10°C and dipping near 9°C late on. This local weather forecast indicates bursts of light rain may come and go. Winds remain moderate, adding a chill to the damp conditions.
Tomorrow maintains the wet theme as moderate rain persists, with temperatures about 9°C and falling to near 5°C overnight. Steady showers could linger most of the day, so expect a consistently grey sky. Occasional heavier downpours might occur, although conditions should ease slightly towards evening.
Conditions turn a bit cooler Wednesday, with partly cloudy spells and high temperatures near 5°C. Overnight lows hover about 1°C under clearer skies. Winds stay moderate, and only minimal rain is expected. A bright morning could develop, offering brief sunny intervals before cloud cover increases again.
Thursday sees heavier rain returning, with the day’s high reaching about 8°C and dipping near 5°C overnight. Periods of moderate downpours are likely, especially through midday. Blustery gusts may add to the unsettled atmosphere, though lulls in the rainfall could appear. Skies remain dull, limiting any sunny breaks.
Rain persists into this weekend, with Friday featuring patchy showers and temperatures near 8°C. Nights drop to about 4°C, bringing a slight chill under overcast skies. Intermittent drizzle remains possible, accompanied by light winds that gradually pick up. Widespread cloud coverage keeps overall visibility moderate, maintaining the damp atmosphere into the next day. Skies stay mostly drab, further limiting any fleeting glimmers of sunshine.
