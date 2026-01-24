Today, Saturday, January 24, greets us with cloudy skies and occasional rain, setting a damp tone for local weather watchers. Temperatures remain near 8°C, and mild afternoon breezes might bring brief lulls in the drizzle. Haslemere experiences intermittent showers later, while nighttime values dip about 7°C.
Tomorrow continues this rainy trend, with mist looming over the morning and steady drizzle through midday. Temperatures hover about 7°C, ensuring a cool atmosphere. Brief periods of reduced cloud cover may appear, though evening returns to cloudy conditions near 5°C, prolonging the overall damp pattern.
The following day promises another dose of patchy rain and overcast skies, maintaining an unsettled weather pattern. Afternoon temperatures rise near 8°C, offering slightly milder air before more drizzle emerges. Post-sunset hours bring readings about 5°C, keeping things cool and moist well into the night.
Midweek sees heavier rain, making this stretch particularly soggy. Highs hover near 6°C, and steady downpours can persist from morning until late. Dampness remains a key theme, with nighttime dipping about 4°C. Expect widespread showers throughout, resulting in a thoroughly wet and chilly day.
Later in the week, patchy rain lingers under grey skies, continuing the unsettled pattern. Daytime climbs near 5°C, with frequent drizzle, occasional mist, and light breezes. Evening settles about 4°C, keeping the chill intact. This unsettled spell looks set to carry on overall.
This article was automatically generated
