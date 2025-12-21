Today, Sunday, December 21, in Haslemere sees patchy rain and light drizzle, especially late in the day. Early mist comes and goes, while skies look mostly overcast. Temperatures near 10°C, dropping to about 7°C by night, with no hint of snow expected. Light breezes from midday may pick up slightly toward dusk, but heavy gusts are unlikely.
Tomorrow brings brighter intervals, although patches of cloud remain until afternoon. Rain appears less likely, and temperatures near 10°C will keep conditions mild. The evening stays mostly calm, with minimal drizzle risk. Gentle winds remain consistent, maintaining a mild backdrop through dusk.
The next day looks mostly cloudy but stays dry. Temperatures about 7°C and lows near 4°C should hold off any chance of showers. No mist is expected, giving way to consistent grey skies through evening. Light winds could shift slightly, though overall calm prevails.
Breezy conditions arrive, yet sunshine breaks through at times. Temperatures hover near 6°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight. Clouds occasionally thin out, allowing a few clearer spells. No sign of rainfall emerges, leaving a fairly calm outlook. Brief gusts may occur, but they won’t dominate the day.
Another day remains cold under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures near 3°C with lows about 0°C keep the feel crisp. Dry weather dominates, and no rain or snow features in the forecast. Winds may stay moderate, ensuring a brisk winter scenario for the final day. Clear conditions persist overnight, reinforcing the prevailing winter chill. No sudden weather shifts are likely either.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.