Today, Friday, December 26, brings sunny skies with no sign of rain. The region of Haslemere can expect temperatures near 5°C and lows about 0°C. Gentle breezes should keep the air crisp and clear throughout the day, creating ideal winter weather conditions for all. Sunlight may linger until early evening.
Tomorrow could bring partly cloudy skies with milder conditions. Daytime highs might reach about 7°C, while overnight lows remain near 1°C. Bright spells could appear between the clouds, though the breeze may strengthen. Those looking for a calmer outlook might still find patches of sunshine breaking through. Conditions stay pleasant.
The next day, Sunday, holds partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures near 6°C and minimums about 2°C. Early morning may feel chilly, but any mist should fade under occasional sunshine. Breezes appear gentle, keeping conditions fairly comfortable into the afternoon. Dry weather likely remains through the night. Visibility stays decent.
Another day, Monday, promises abundant sunshine and daytime highs near 5°C, while lows sit about 0°C. Crisp air persists into the morning, followed by bright skies during midday. Wind remains light, ensuring a pleasant feeling across open areas. Evening temperatures may dip slightly but should stay comfortably cold through night.
Moving onward, Tuesday looks partly cloudy with highs about 6°C and lows near 1°C. Early grey skies could give way to occasional sun, although some cloud cover might linger. Conditions remain mostly calm, supporting a stable atmosphere through midday. Later hours stay dry, rounding off a mild stretch this week.
This article was automatically generated
