In Haslemere, today, Wednesday, December 31, is bright with blue skies through much of the day. Dry weather prevails, making it feel crisp until evening. Occasional breezes remain gentle, adding a subtle nip to the air. Temperatures near 5°C are anticipated in the afternoon, with nighttime lows about -1°C keeping things chilly after sunset.
Tomorrow introduces patchy cloud cover and a brisk breeze, though sunshine should peek through at times. Early morning may feel fresh, but daytime air warms to about 5°C. Gentle gusts could pick up near midday. After nightfall, temperatures near -1°C provide a mild winter chill.
A more dramatic outlook arrives on Friday, with flurries scattered throughout the day. Snow could escalate at times, so heavier bursts remain possible. Afternoon readings hover about 2°C, dipping near -3°C after dusk. Light winds may cause blowing snow in exposed areas. Most flakes should ease by late evening, leaving a frosty night ahead.
This weekend begins with Saturday turning sunny once again. Cold air lingers, but bright skies dominate the afternoon. Highs sit near 2°C, while nightfall brings temperatures about -3°C. Frost may form, yet the day stays calm. Clouds remain minimal, offering a serene winter atmosphere overall.
More calm conditions are expected on Sunday, with cloudy skies appearing occasionally. Sunshine continues to break through, adding brightness to the cold season. Daytime values reach about 1°C, dropping near -4°C overnight. Any lingering breeze should be light, ensuring conditions remain steady. It’s a tranquil close to the week without significant changes.
