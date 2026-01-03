Today brings bright sunshine and a gentle breeze, with temperatures about 2°C and a chance of light freezing rain before dawn. Skies soon clear, creating a crisp feel throughout the day. No significant snow is expected, with fairly stable weather continuing for the weekend in Haslemere. Winds keep conditions comfortable.
Tomorrow remains sunny from morning until dusk, with highs about 1°C and minimal risk of notable drizzle. Early frost could linger, but bright skies dominate the forecast. Winds stay light, ensuring a calm atmosphere. No snow is anticipated, leaving a clear, crisp day without any major weather changes or chill.
Moderate to heavy snow showers loom Monday, February 26, bringing a dramatic shift in winter weather. Temperatures near 1°C by day contrast sharply with about -5°C overnight. Expect flurries throughout the afternoon, with gusts briefly picking up. Road conditions may turn slippery in places, and ice, with sudden snowfall possible.
Tuesday ushers in calmer skies, replacing snow with sunshine. Temperatures hover about 0°C during the afternoon, and nighttime lows dip near -5°C. Crisp air remains, yet calmer breezes offer relief from recent gusts. Any lingering ice should gradually melt, restoring clearer paths and more stable weather conditions by late evening.
Wednesday continues the winter chill with sunny spells and temperatures about 0°C. Overnight levels hover near -6°C, bringing frosty mornings. This weekend appears equally cold, locking in a consistent stretch of seasonal weather. However, clear skies should persevere, reducing the threat of rainfall and storms or additional snowfall for now.
This article was automatically generated
