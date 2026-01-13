Today, Tuesday, January 13, promises moderate rain across much of the region, with showers lingering through evening. Temperatures near 10°C offer a mild feel, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Skies remain cloudy, and bursts of drizzle could appear at times, ensuring a wet and breezy start to this local weather cycle.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, brings patchy rain nearby, though clearer intervals are possible. Temperatures about 6°C keep conditions cool, with lows near 1°C suggesting a chilly night. The day may remain mostly dry after midday, allowing brief breaks in the cloud before evening moisture returns, possibly bringing light transient drizzle.
The day after sees heavier downpours on Thursday, delivering persistent rain at times. Early gloom persists with thicker cloud. Temperatures near 8°C feel fresh, with a low about 5°C overnight. Showers could intensify into the afternoon, so expect frequent bursts of wet weather before conditions gradually ease towards late evening.
Friday maintains the unsettled trend, with patchy rain, occasional mist, and breezes lingering. Daytime temperatures hover near 8°C, dropping to about 3°C after dark. Brief lulls in the wet conditions might emerge, but gusty spells could carry drizzle past sundown before clearer break arrives, ensuring the weather remains unpredictable.
This weekend appears slightly calmer on Saturday in Haslemere, although patchy rain may surface. Temperatures about 8°C keep the air feeling cool, with evening lows near 5°C. Fog or mist could limit visibility early on, but spells of light cloud are possible, rounding off a damp week, bringing occasional fresh breezes overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
