Today in Haslemere, Friday, January 23, starts with patchy rain and occasional breaks of cloud. Brisk winds could sweep through the morning, while midday sees bursts of drizzle. Late afternoon might see a brief sunny spell before light showers return. Temperatures near 8°C drop to about 6°C heading into evening.
Tomorrow, Saturday, tends to stay cloudy, with patchy rain more likely after dawn and a thunder chance near midday. Occasional sunshine may appear, though showers keep forming well into the evening. Highs reach about 7°C, easing to near 5°C later as skies remain mostly grey. Winds may pick up briefly.
This weekend brings moderate rain, with Sunday set for steady showers through much of the day. Morning mist might linger, but short gaps in cloud could emerge. Temperatures hover about 7°C, dipping near 3°C by night as drizzle continues. Light wind accompanies the unsettled weather. Occasional heavier bursts remain possible.
Monday carries that damp outlook forward, featuring moderate rain especially into the afternoon. Early fog may reduce visibility, but some cloudy interludes could break the gloom. Temperatures reach about 7°C and settle near 2°C overnight, accompanied by persistent showers. Winds might strengthen later, reinforcing the unsettled conditions. Damp roads persist.
Tuesday remains unsettled, delivering heavier pockets of rain into the late afternoon. Overcast skies increase the likelihood of drizzle, while occasional breaks stay brief. Temperatures rise about 6°C, then slip near 2°C overnight under cloudy cover. Persistent rainfall is expected to continue, rounding off a rainy stretch. Winds remain gusty.
This article was automatically generated
